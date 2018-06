File photograph showing Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso in Montecarlo, Monaco May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Valdrin Xhemaj

File photograph showing Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and girlfriend Linda Morselli in Montecarlo, Monaco May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Valdrin Xhemaj

Spain's Fernando Alonso on Sunday topped the times for Toyota at the official Le Mans test day.

The pilot of a TSO50 Hybrid clocked 3:19:066 at the La Sarthe circuit, beating the Rebellion R13-Gibson - driven by France's Thomas Laurent, Switzerland's Mathias Beche and the United States' Gustavo Menezes - by 0.614 seconds.