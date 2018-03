Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren arrives at pits at the end of the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso on Friday said his McLaren team would need to factor in potential weather changes ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion, who was eighth quickest in both free practice sessions on Friday, said he lost time in the first session after spotting an issue in his MCL33's exhaust system, but showed better pace during his second outing.