Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of United Autosports reacts after withdrawing from the competition due to mechanical problems at the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Spain's Fernando Alonso lamented the fact that assorted mechanical problems prevented him and teammates Lando Norris and Phil Hanson from making it to the winners' podium at the Daytona 24 Hour on Sunday, since before the problems cropped up they were running among the "two or three best" in the contest.

The McLaren driver said at a press conference that he lost an "opportunity" to win the first endurance race of his career.