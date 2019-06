Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan (driver) and Fernando Alonso of Spain, drivers of Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting no.8) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid celebrate their victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Fernando Alonso of Spain, one of the drivers of Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting no.8) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid celebrate his victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Alonso wins WEC title as he repeats Le Mans triumph

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso clinched the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) title when he and his two driver/teammates won the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid on Sunday.

Alonso drove the TS050 Hybrid with Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima.