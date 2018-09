Jadson Alves from Fluminense of Brazil training on Sept.19 2018, in Quito (Equador), before their match against Deportivo Cuenca. EPA- EFE/José Jácome

Quito's altitude of 2,850 meters (9,350 feet) above sea level could give Deportivo Cuenca an edge Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Fluminense midfielder Junior Sornoza said.

"Deportivo Cuenca will pressure us early, the altitude is an advantage for them," Sornoza said in a press conference Wednesday at Atahualpa Stadium in Quito.