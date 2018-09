Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez (r) embraces Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin (l) at the close of their boxing match in Las Vegas, on Sept. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Felipe Guerra

Photo provided by Golden Boy Promotions showing Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Álvarez (C) celebrating after defeating Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in their fight in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Golden Boy Promotions showing Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (r) landing a punch on Mexico's Saul Canelo Alvarez (l) during their bout in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez said he was happy and satisfied with his key victory over the heretofore undefeated Kazakh Gennay Golovkin on the weekend, beating his rival in a majority decision for the World Boxing Association middleweight championship.

"He's a great fighter but I'm a great fighter and I showed it tonight," saud Alvarez, 28, at the end of the bout, in which two of the judges gave him a score of 115-113 and the third gave the pair a 114-114 tie.