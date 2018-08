Colombian rider Alvaro Jose Hodeg of the Quick-Step Floors team wears the overall leader's yellow jersey on the podium after winning the third stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 140km from Chorzow to Zabrze, Poland, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

Colombian rider Alvaro Jose Hodeg (C) of the Quick-Step Floors team is kissed by two hostesses on the podium after winning the third stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 140km from Chorzow to Zabrze, Poland, 06 August 2018. Hodeg took the overall leader's yellow jersey. EPA-EE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

Colombian cyclist Alvaro Hodeg, from the Quick-Step team, won the third stage of the Tour of Poland on Monday, held between Krakow and Zabrze, after covering the 140 kilometers of the route in a time of 3 hours 09:59.

Hodeg is two seconds ahead of the previous leader, Pascal Ackermann, after the German rider failed to get a bonus in the third sprint finish, which made him fall to second place in the overall standings.