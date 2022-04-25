Barcelona, which had marked Sunday in red due to its important pending match against visiting Rayo Vallecano, fumbled the outing, falling 1-0 to the club that had been hovering just a spot or two above the relegation threshold but with the win shot up to 11th, thus almost certainly saving itself for this season.

The match had barely started when Alvaro Garcia swooped in at Camp Nou before some 57,000 spectators to score against Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net in the 7th minute, the only tally of the match, although Barca fired up to 12 shots on goal, the last flurry coming from Adama and Dembele in extra time and even claimed a penalty, which at first had seemed clear in 89th-minute action between Catena and Gavi but which VAR found was a no-go.