Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain (L) vies for the ball with Arnaud Souquet of OGC Nice (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Allan Saint Maximin (2-R) of OGC Nice celebrates with teammates scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (2-L) vies for the ball with Pierre Lees-Melou of OGC Nice (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves scored a late winner to help his side beat Nice 2-1 on Sunday in the 31st round of Ligue 1.

French league leader PSG came from behind to pull off the away victory, earning its ninth straight win.