Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves scored a late winner to help his side beat Nice 2-1 on Sunday in the 31st round of Ligue 1.
French league leader PSG came from behind to pull off the away victory, earning its ninth straight win.
Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (2-L) vies for the ball with Pierre Lees-Melou of OGC Nice (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Allan Saint Maximin (2-R) of OGC Nice celebrates with teammates scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain (L) vies for the ball with Arnaud Souquet of OGC Nice (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nice and PSG, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
