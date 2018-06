Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Leicester City during an English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Amazon.com boosted its bet on live sports programming, Thursday, by winning the rights to broadcast some soccer games from the popular English Premier League, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The broadcasting rights are limited to Britain and Ireland, where viewers will be able to watch a small number of games on the company's Amazon Prime video service. Still, the move extends Amazon's so-far modest foray into live sporting events.