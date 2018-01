America's Bruno Valdez (L) fights for the ball with Atlas's Milton Caraglio (R) during the match played at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE

Chivas player Rodolfo Pizarro (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Aviles Hurtado during the match played at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jan. 27, 2018.

Monterrey beat the Chivas 2-1 on the road, while America shut out Atlas 1-0 in Mexican league Clausura tournament action.

Colombian Aviles Hurtado nailed the go-ahead goal for Monterrey, which has won two of its past four matches and has eight points.