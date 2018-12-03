America's Paul Aguilar celebrates after scoring a goal against Toluca on Dec. 2, 2018, during the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament quarterfinals match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America grinded out a 3-2 win against Toluca over the weekend, advancing to the semifinals of the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The victory on Sunday gave Mexico City-based America a 5-4 aggregate win in the series.