America's Victor Aguilera (C) fights Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (L) in the Liga MX Apertura tournament final on Dec. 16, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Defending Liga MX champion America begins its title defense this weekend, hitting the road to take on Atlas in its 2019 Clausura tournament debut.

Cruz Azul, which lost to America in the Apertura tournament final, takes on Guadalajara in the showcase match of the weekend.