Pumas player Alejandro Arribas (L) fights for the ball with America's Henry Martin (R) during the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament on May 2, 2018, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

America players celebrate after beating the Pumas 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament on May 2, 2018, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Colombian Mateus Uribe and Frenchman Jeremy Menez each scored two goals in America's 4-1 blowout of the Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Uribe got America off to a quick start, scoring a goal in the 1st minute of Wednesday's match on the road.