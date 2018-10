Photograph showing Tigres's Jurgen Damm vying for the ball with Aguilas America's Andres Uribe during a 12th-round Liga MX match in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

America blew out Tijuana 3-0, grabbing the top spot in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

With goals by Argentina's Emmanuel Aguilera, Colombia's Andres Ibarguen and Mexico's Diego Lainez in the sixth, 46th and 59th minutes respectively, Saturday's match saw America take their eighth victory, accruing 27 points, one more than Cruz Azul.