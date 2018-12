America's players celebrate the victory against Pumas during the second leg match of the 2018 Apertura Tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Renato Ibarra (R) of America vies for the ball with Victor Malcorra (L) of Pumas during the second leg match of the 2018 Apertura Tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Roger Martinez (C) of America celebrates after scoring a goal against Pumas during the second leg match of the 2018 Apertura Tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Andres Ibarguen of America celebrates after scoring a goal against Pumas during the second leg match of the 2018 Apertura Tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Club America on Sunday thrashed the Pumas UNAM 6-1 to progress to the final of the Apertura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX, in which they will play Cruz Azul next week.

America, which won the semifinal with an aggregate score of 7-2, dominated the second-leg on Sunday with goals by Renato Ibarra (8'), Bruno Valdez (28'), Roger Martinez (36'), Guido Rodriguez (46'), Diego Lainez (50') and Victor Aguilera (71'), while the only goal for Pumas was scored by Carlos Gonzalez (24').