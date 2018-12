Club America's Jorge Sanchez (L) vies for the ball with Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (C) and Edgar Mendez (R) during the first leg of the final of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship, a match played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Cruz Azul head coach Pedro Caixinha reacts during the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 final, a match played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Club America's Bruno Valdez (bottom) vies for the ball with Cruz Azul's Roberto Alvarado during the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 final, a match played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexico City teams Club America and Cruz Azul played to a scoreless draw in the first leg of the final of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship.

Chances on goal were few and far between in Thursday night's contest at Estadio Azteca (both teams' home ground) due largely to a lack of patience and creativity.