Joe Corona (L) of America vies for the ball with Roberto Alvarado (R) of Cruz Azul during the first leg of the Mexican soccer tournament finals at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 13 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Milton Caraglio (L) of Cruz Azul in action against Victor Aguilera (C) of Club America during the Apertura Tournament finals second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Club America at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 16 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Javier Salas (R) of Cruz Azul in action against Oribe Peralta (L) of Club America during the Apertura Tournament finals second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Club America at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 16 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIANO NEKIS

Players of Club America celebrate after defeating Cruz Azul during the Apertura Tournament finals second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Club America at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 16 2018. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

Milton Caraglio (L) of Cruz Azul vies for the ball with Guido Rodriguez (R) of Club America during the Apertura Tournament finals second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Club America at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 6 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIANO NEKIS

Club America defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 on Sunday with a double by Edson Alvarez, winning them the Mexican Liga MX Apertura and their 13th crown, making them the team with the most titles in the league.

The teams were cautious in the first half of the match. America stepped into its rival's zone often but failed to produce results. Cruz Azul retained a strong defense and limited the effectiveness of its rivals on the wings.