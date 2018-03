America's Oribe Peralta (R) vies for the ball with Henrique Moura (L) of Saprissa during the CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 match between America of Mexico and Saprissa of Costa Rica at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

America's Joe Corona (L) vies for the ball with Mariano Torres (R) of Saprissa during the CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 match between America of Mexico and Saprissa of Costa Rica at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Saprissa's players celebrate after scoring during the CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 match between America of Mexico and Saprissa of Costa Rica at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

America's Carlos Darwin Quintero (L) celebrates with his teammate Carlos Vargas after scoring a goal against Saprissa during the CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 match between America of Mexico and Saprissa of Costa Rica at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

America drew 1-1 in the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 clash against Costa Rica's Saprissa, a result that gave the Mexican side a 6-2 victory on aggregate and a berth in the quarter-finals.

After routing Saprissa 5-1 on Feb. 21 in San Jose, America was able to conserve its energy here Wednesday night at Estadio Azteca against an opponent that never posed any real threat but at least was able to avoid a second straight blowout.