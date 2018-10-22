The America player Cristian Insaurralde (R) fights for the ball with Fabián Castillo (L) from Xolos Oct. 20, 2018, in the 13the round of the Mexican tournament in the Azteca stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Jose Méndez

America rolled to a 3-0 win against Tijuana over the weekend, grabbing the top spot in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The Mexico City-based club benefited from Cruz Azul's 2-0 loss to Queretaro.