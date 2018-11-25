The coach of Mexico's America soccer squad, Miguel Herrera, expressed his satisfaction with the team's 4-1 victory over Veracruz this weekend, since - he said - it gives them a solid entry into the playoffs for the Apertura tourney despite not being able to dislodge Cruz Azul from first place in the rankings.

"I liked the players' desire to win and show that the team is going solidly into the playoffs with 11 games without a loss. We've had almost three months with good results, accumulating points, and this time we did things well, with a lot of concentration. That is, it leaves me feeling calm about having a team that can 'catch fire' for what's to come," Herrera said in a press conference following Saturday's match.