America's Paul Aguilar (top) in action before Morelia's Carlos Guzman (bottom) during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

epa06523041 America's Andres Uribe (C) in action before Morelia's Jorge Valadez (L) during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's Andres Uribe celebrates after scoring a goal against Morelia during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's Andres Uribe celebrates after scoring a goal against Morelia during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's Jeremy Menez (C) in action before Morelia's Gabriel Achilier (R) during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Morelia during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America has provisionally moved into first place in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship with a 4-1 victory over Morelia.

The visitors got off to a rocky start Tuesday night at Azteca Stadium in the Mexican capital, nearly allowing America to score right after kickoff and then ceding the opening goal in the sixth minute.