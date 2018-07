Photograph showing America's Cecilio Dominguez (l) as he is congratulated by Andres Uribe (r) after a goal against Santos in Mexico City, Mexico, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Photograph showing America's Cecilio Dominguez (c) vying for the ball with Santos's Jose Vazquez in Mexico City, Mexico, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

America midfielder Cecilio Dominguez suffered a jaw fracture over the weekend during the team's friendly victory over Morelia, the Mexican league club's management said.

The medical report confirmed a fractured jaw on Sunday after the Paraguayan midfielder ran into a rival defender in the match played in San Jose, California.