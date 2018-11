Bruno Valdez from the Mexican team America against Santos Laguna Nov. 11 2018, in the Torneo Apertura 2018 at the Corona stadium in Torreon (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

The terrible state of the field at this capital's Estadio Azteca is forcing Club America to play their final match of the Liga MX regular season in Toluca, coach Miguel Herrera said.

"They're going to fix the field and the most viable (option) is Toluca. It's a good field, as well as nearby. It's a good decision, we have to get our field ready for the playoffs," he said.