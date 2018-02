America's Jeremy Menez (R) fights for the ball with the Xolos' Jose Rivero (L), during the match between America and Tijuana in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jorge Nuñez

America's Guido Rodriguez (C) fights for the ball with the Xolos' Jose Rivero (front) during the match between America and Tijuana in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

America's Andres Ibarguen (L) fights for the ball with the Xolos' Michael Orozco (R), during the match between America and Tijuana in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

America, the best team in the Mexican soccer league, played the Tijuana Xolos to a 0-0 tie, remaining undefeated in the ninth round of the 2018 Clausura tournament.

America, which has five ties in nine matches, sits atop the standings with 17 points following Saturday night's scoreless match.