America's Henry Martin (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Omar Tobio (L) during a match between America and Toluca in the Apertura tournament held at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on 3 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

America's Paul Aguilar (L) and Alex Ibarra (c) vie for the ball against Toluca's Rubens Sambueza (r) during a match between America and Toluca in the Apertura tournament held at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on 3 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

America's Andres Ibargüen (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas (L) in a match between America and Toluca during the Apertura tournament held at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City on 3 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

America battled Toluca to a 1-1 draw in a tense match on the weekend, thus endangering the latter's leadership in Mexico's Apertura 2018 tourney, which it will lose if Cruz Azul or Santos win their own matches on Sunday.

The scene of the clash was Azteca stadium on Saturday, with Alexis Vega scoring for Toluca in the 2nd minute and Henry Martin answering back for America in the 35th minute.