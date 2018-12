Pumas UNAM player Alejandro Arribas (center) vies for the ball with Club America's Diego Lainez (left) and Roger Martinez (right) during those teams' semi-final first-leg match of the Liga MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs. The contest was played on Dec. 6, 2018, at Pumas' Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Pumas UNAM's Carlos Gonzalez (right) vies for the ball with Club America's Guido Rodríguez (center) during those teams' semi-final first-leg match in the Liga MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs. The contest was played on Dec. 6, 2018, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Pumas UNAM's Alfredo Saldivar celebrates a second-half goal by his squad against Club America in those teams' semi-final first-leg match of the Liga MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs. The contest was played on Dec. 6, 2018, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Pumas UNAM midfielder Andres Iniestra (left) and goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar (right) vie for the ball with Club America's Andres Ibargüen during those teams' first-leg semifinal match in the Liga MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs. The contest was played on Dec. 6, 2018, at Pumas' Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico City clubs Pumas UNAM and Club America played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs.

Thursday night's match at Pumas' Estadio Olimpico Universitario was action-packed at both ends of the field and easily could have ended with one or more additional goals having been scored.