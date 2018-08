Photograph showing America's Guido Rodriguez as he vying for the ball with Monterrey's Jose Basanta during the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

Photograph showing America's Oribe Peralta as he vying for the ball with Monterrey's Marcelo Barovero during the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Photograph showing Monterrey's Stefan Medina as he is sent to the bleachers during the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Photograph showing America's Roger Martinez as he vying for the ball with Monterrey's Aviles Hurtado during the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Liga MX's America steamrolled Monterrey to a 3-0 final score this weekend, climbing to second place in the 2018 Apertura championship, landing just below Pumas.

Colombia's Roger Martinez and Andres Ibarguen, as well as Paraguay's Bruno Valdez scored on Saturday for America, which has a record of 3-1 and nine points.