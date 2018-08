Photograph provided Aug 6 showing America winger Diego Lainez (l) vying for the ball with Pachuca's Emanuel Garcia (r) during the Apertura championship in Pachuca, Mexico, Aug 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Photograph provided Aug 6 showing America winger Diego Lainez (r) celebrating a goal against Pachuca during the Apertura championship in Pachuca, Mexico, Aug 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Photograph provided Aug 6 showing America winger Diego Lainez (r) vying for the ball with Pachuca's Jorge Hernandez during the Apertura championship in Pachuca, Mexico, Aug 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Less than two months after turning 18, baby-faced America winger Diego Lainez is already making a name for himself after his two goals helped take his team to a 3-1 win over Pachuca during the Mexican league's Apertura championship this weekend.

Lainez capitalized on his well-trained left leg on Saturday, becoming the youngest America goal scorer of the century.