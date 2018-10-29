America, which tied Cruz Azul 0-0 over the weekend, is in first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.
The Mexico City-based club edged out defending champion Santos Laguna for the top spot on goal differential.
The America player Oribe Peralta (R), fights for the ball with Julián Velázquez (L), from Cruz Azul Nov 26, 2017, at a match played between America and Cruz Azul,at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez
