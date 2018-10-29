The America player Oribe Peralta (R), fights for the ball with Julián Velázquez (L), from Cruz Azul Nov 26, 2017, at a match played between America and Cruz Azul,at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez

America, which tied Cruz Azul 0-0 over the weekend, is in first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The Mexico City-based club edged out defending champion Santos Laguna for the top spot on goal differential.