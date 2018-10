File photograph showing America's Diego Lainez vying for the ball with Xolos's Julian Velazquez in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America played to a 0-0 tie with Cruz Azul, retaking the top spot in the Liga MX's 2018 Apertura tournament.

America got off to a good start in Saturday's match, when Diego Lainez came dangerously close to netting the first goal in a corner kick, to which Cruz Azul responded in the fifth minute with a shot by Elias Hernandez, hitting the bottom of the post.