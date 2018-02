Tigres UANL player Eduardo Vargas (L) fights for the ball with America's Victor Aguilera (R) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match between the America Aguilas and Tigres UANL on Feb. 10, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres UANL player Raul Torres (L) fights for the ball with America's Guido Rodriguez (R) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match between the America Aguilas and Tigres UANL on Feb. 10, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres UANL player Andre Gignac (standing) fights for the ball with America's Guido Pizarro during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match between the America Aguilas and Tigres UANL on Feb. 10, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Jeremy Menez nailed a penalty kick in the 69th minute to help America tie the defending champion Tigres UANL 1-1 in the sixth round of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Andre Gignac had put the Tigres ahead 1-0 in the 41st minute of Saturday night's match in the northern city of Monterrey.