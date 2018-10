Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Tigres's Luis Quiñones (r) vying for the ball with Aguilas's Victor Aguilera (l) during the 12th round of the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura 2018 championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Tigres's Luis Rodriguez (c) vying for the ball with Aguilas's Cecilio Dominguez (r) y Antonio Lopez (l) during a the 12th round of the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura 2018 championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Tigres's Andre Gignac (l) vying for the ball with Aguilas's Bruno Valdez (r) during the 12th round of the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura 2018 championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Aguilas America beat Tigres UANL 3-2 this weekend, climbing back to second place in Mexican soccer's Apertura 2018 tournament only two points behind standings leader Cruz Azul.

Aguilas rose to the occasion in Saturday's match with goals by Paraguay's Bruno Valdez and Argentina's Emmanuel Aguilera and Guido Rodriguez - at minutes 9, 46 and 57, respectively - while Mexico's Luis Rodriguez and France's Andre Pierre Gignac scored for Tigres.