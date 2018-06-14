Professional golfers from 26 countries worldwide will compete from Thursday in the US Open - the second biggest competition of the season - at the historic Shinnecock Hills golf course in New York state against 87 US golfers who come to defend the title.
The US Open trophy has stayed at home with the Americans for the last three seasons, thanks to the victories of Brooks Koepka in 2017, Dustin Johnson in 2016 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. Another victory in 2018 will mean a lot to the American team, who will also defend another title in the Ryder Cup against the European team at the end of September in Paris.