Tiger Woods of the US hits from the fairway on the ninth hole during a practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 12 June 2018. The tournament will be played 14 June thorough 17 June. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jon Rahm of Spain hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during a practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jordan Spieth of the US hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the final practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Phil Mickelson of the US chips on the eighteenth hole during the final practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jordan Spieth of the US hits out of a trap on the sixteenth hole during the final practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Fans watch play near a scoreboard in the fog during the final practice round at the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 13 June 2018. The tournament will be played 14 June thorough 17 June. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Professional golfers from 26 countries worldwide will compete from Thursday in the US Open - the second biggest competition of the season - at the historic Shinnecock Hills golf course in New York state against 87 US golfers who come to defend the title.

The US Open trophy has stayed at home with the Americans for the last three seasons, thanks to the victories of Brooks Koepka in 2017, Dustin Johnson in 2016 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. Another victory in 2018 will mean a lot to the American team, who will also defend another title in the Ryder Cup against the European team at the end of September in Paris.