Justin Rose of England hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Dustin Johnson of the US putts on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Dustin Johnson of the US hits his tee shot on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFF/JUSTIN LANE

World number one Dustin Johnson topped the leaderboard at the US Open along with fellow Americans Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka - all on three over par for the tournament - at the end of the third round on Saturday at the Shinnecock Hills course.

England's Justin Rose was one shot behind on four over followed by Henrik Stenson of Sweden on six over.