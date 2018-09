(L-R) Silver medalist Camilla Alessio, of Itay; gold medal winner Rozemarijn Ammerlaan, of the Netherlands; and bronze medalist Elynor Backstedt, of Great Britain, celebrate on the podium after the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Women's Junior Individual Time Trial in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Rozemarijn Ammerlaan, of the Netherlands, in action during the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Women Junior Individual Time Trial, Austria, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Akvile Gedraityte, of Lithuania, in action during the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Women's Junior Individual Time Trial in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch cyclist Rozemarijn Ammerlaan on Monday claimed the gold medal in the women's junior individual time trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, held in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck.

Ammerlaan clocked a time of 27 minutes, 2.95 seconds on the 19.8-kilometer (12.3-mile) course, followed by Italy's Camilla Alessio six seconds later, while Britain's Elynor Backstedt took bronze.