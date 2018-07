Emmanuel Amunike, a member of the FIFA Technical Study group (TSG), attends a press conference at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Former Barcelona player Emmanuel Amunike, a member of FIFA's Technical Study group, on Thursday praised his Barça teammate from two decades ago, Luis Enrique, who has been named Spain's new head coach.

Earlier this week, Luis Enrique was appointed to succeed Fernando Hierro, who had taken the helm of La Roja on an interim basis during Spain's 2018 FIFA World Cup run after Julen Lopetegui was fired from the position right before the tournament's start.