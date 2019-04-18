Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, April 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

The UEFA Champions League title continues to elude Pep Guardiola as he has not won the coveted title since he moved on from Barcelona despite the millions spent on a fully stocked Manchester City squad.

However, to label City's exit from the Champions League quarterfinals at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur to be the fault of Guardiola would be risky, given the level of difficulty of the Hotspur side and several other variables involved in the two-match tie, especially when considering how only a squandered penalty by Sergio Aguero stood between the Citizens and the semis, as well as a few Video Assistant Referee calls.