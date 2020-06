Spanish cyclist Javier Sarda Perez (L) takes a selfie with his two champion shirts before an auction of his two champion shirts to raise money for the SJVRC Children's sponsor center - 'One mile for one child', in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 June 2020 (issued 19 June 2020). EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Spanish cyclist Javier Sarda Perez speaks before an auction of his two champion shirts to raise money for the SJVRC Children's sponsor center - 'One mile for one child', in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 June 2020 (issued 19 June 2020). EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Spanish cyclist Javier Sarda Perez smiles during an auction of his two champion shirts to raise money for the SJVRC Children's sponsor center - 'One mile for one child', in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 June 2020 (issued 19 June 2020). EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

An uphill battle: How one Spanish cyclist found fame in Vietnam

Javier Sardá has gone from being on the verge of ditching cycling altogether, following a string of disappointments on the European circuit, to becoming the race-dominating face of the sport in Vietnam.

“I never thought this would happen,” the 33-year-old Spaniard tells EFE as he sips a coffee outside the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City.