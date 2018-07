Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain returns the ball to Alize Cornet of France (not pictured) during their Hopman Cup match at Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, January 3, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Anabel Medina, captain of Spain's Federation Cup team, on Friday announced she would hang up her racket once her US Open run concluded.

Through her two-decade career, Medina, who will turn 36 on July 31, won 11 singles titles as well as 28 doubles crowns and two French Open trophies.