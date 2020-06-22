Spanish prosecutors have indicted football manager Carlo Ancelotti for allegedly avoiding over 1 million euros in tax payments during his time at the helm of Real Madrid.
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
