Abraham Ancer of Mexico raises his hat to the gallery as he approaches the 18th hole during round 4 of the Australian Open Golf Tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Dimitrios Papadatos of Australia plays a shot on the 1st hole during round 4 of the Australian Open Golf Tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer is seen teeing off at the first hole during round 4 of the Australian Open Golf Tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Abraham Ancer of Mexico poses for a photograph with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the Australian Open Golf Tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Abraham Ancer on Sunday became the first Mexican golfer to win the Australian Open tournament here at The Lakes golf club in Sydney, guaranteeing him a spot in next summer's British Open.

Ancer, 27, kept his cool and maintained a strong lead throughout the day, finishing 16-under with 272 strokes, five ahead of second-placed Dimitrios Papadatos of Australia.