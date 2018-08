Kevin Anderson of South Africa reacts as he plays Jeremy Chardy of France during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Fifth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson brushed aside Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in just under two hours on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the US Open in New York.

Anderson, who was runner-up at the 2017 US Open and at this year's Wimbledon, was dominant on serve and also showcased his much-improved return game.