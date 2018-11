Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action during his match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals tennis tournment in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the ATP Finals tennis tournment in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Kevin Anderson is one step away from becoming the first South African to qualify for the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals after thrashing Kei Nishikori of Japan on Tuesday 6-0, 6-1 in the Lleyton Hewitt group.

The South African player, world No. 6, needed just 64 minutes to dispatch Nishikori, world No. 9, in his second ATP Finals win.