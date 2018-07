Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a forehand during his Wimbledon semi-final match against John Isner of the United States at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

John Isner of the United States hits a forehand during his Wimbledon semi-final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GLYN KIRK / POOL

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning a point against John Isner of the United States in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GLYN KIRK / POOL

John Isner of the United States hits a forehand during his Wimbledon semi-final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GLYN KIRK / POOL

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates his win over John Isner of the United States in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GLYN KIRK / POOL

Kevin Anderson advanced to his first Wimbledon final by outlasting John Isner 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (9-11), 6-4, 26-24 Friday in the longest semi-final in Grand Slam tennis history.

Anderson finally broke Isner on the 13th attempt in the fifth set and then held serve in the following game to wrap up the victory in six hours and 36 minutes.