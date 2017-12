Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta during their first round match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson on Thursday defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreño 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) in the first round at World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Carreño, world No. 10, could not cope with Anderson's powerful serve during the first set, but the second was tight as Carreño managed to make the points longer, pushing it to a tiebreak.