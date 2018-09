Oakland Athletics Stephen Piscotty (L) slides safely into home plate to score while beating the tag by Los Angeles Angels catcher Joe Hudson (R) during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson follows through with a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Starter Brett Anderson pitched more than six innings and outfielder Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run homer as the Oakland Atheltics thrashed the Los Angeles Angels 10-0 on Wednesday.

Anderson (4-4) shone in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts while giving up three hits.