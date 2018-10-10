Arizona Cardinals quarterback Derek Anderson (L) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 21 November 2010. EFE-EPA FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Quarterback Derek Anderson is back in the NFL, signing with the Buffalo Bills in a move by the team to add a veteran to back up rookie signal caller Josh Allen.

"First and foremost, he's a team-first guy," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.