Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Hyeon Chung of South Korea during their Mexico Open tennis tournament quater-final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

South Africa's Kevin Anderson defeated Hyeon Chung in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Mexico Open in Acapulco on Thursday.

The closely fought first set went to a tie-break, which Anderson won 7-5.