South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the final of the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

South Africa's Kevin Anderson and American Sam Querrey will play in the final Sunday of the New York Open at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

Querrey, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the championship match by defeating France's Adrian Mannarino, the No. 4 seed, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-3 in the first semifinal on Saturday.